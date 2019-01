36 year old, Joseph Burns of Lincoln didn’t want to stop for police early Thursday morning at 70th and Fremont. Capt. Ryan Dale tells KFOR NEWS Burns ran his car into snow at 69th and Huntington, then ran off, but a K-9 tracked him down to a backyard at 68th and Walker. Capt. Ryan tells us Burns went to jail for possession of meth and marijuana, fleeing to avoid arrest and reckless driving.

READ MORE: Tyson recalls chicken nuggets