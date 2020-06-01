      Weather Alert

Shinedown doing that good good, with new music!

Jun 1, 2020 @ 4:05pm

We all know that Shinedown is a bad ass band with killer music… getting new videos from them at ALL is a special treat.

But that’s not all… they’ve gotta go and be total stand up dudes in the process.

The band released the video for their single “Atlas Falls” recently, which showcases front-line workers in the midst of this pandemic.

The campaign has raised over $300k for Direct Relief, including a $20k donation from Shinedown members themselves.

Check out the new video below.

Shinedown “Atlas Falls”

