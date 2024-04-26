Seward County Deputy Indicted for Manslaughter

LINCOLN–(KFOR Apr. 26)–A manslaughter charge against a deputy with the Seward County Sheriff’s Office has landed him in a Lincoln jail cell.

Anthony Gann was put in jail on Thursday. It’s not clear if this stems from an incident last October following a pursuit on Interstate 80 that ended at the Lancaster/Seward County line, where a deputy shot and killed 43-year-old Jorge Luis Santana-Ramirez of Hastings during the pursuit.

The manslaughter charge against Gann was handed down apparently by a grand jury.

Gann had worked for the Seward County Sheriff’s Office dating back to as far as the spring of 2021 and it’s unclear if he’s still employed with the department. Gann was put in the Lancaster County Jail on the manslaughter charge but it still hasn’t been determined if it’s due to the shooting.

Lancaster County Attorney Pat Condon and the case’s judge have not released any other details in the case. Both offices said that officials took Friday off in observance of Arbor Day.