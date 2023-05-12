Severe Weather Threat over Eastern Nebraska on Friday

LINCOLN–(KFOR May 12)–The weather situation by Friday afternoon and evening could be very active over eastern Nebraska.

Lincoln is under a slight risk of severe weather, while the Omaha/Council Bluffs metro area is under an enhanced risk. No matter where you go, keep an eye to the sky.

You’ll definitely want to pay attention to the weather today. Large hail, damaging winds, tornadoes, and some localized flooding are all possible this afternoon into this evening. Have multiple ways to receive warnings! pic.twitter.com/tXkTqsrvSi — NWS Omaha (@NWSOmaha) May 12, 2023

Meteorologist Clint Aegerter at the National Weather Service office in Valley told KFOR News on Friday morning that the timing aspect of storm development will be key.

“Maybe 2, to 3 to 4pm for storms to start,” according to Aegerter. “They’ll probably start really close to Lincoln, if not directly overhead. They’ll push off to the northeast and probably be out of Lincoln by 7pm or so.”

The main threats will be damaging winds, large hail, heavy rain and the possibility of a couple of tornadoes can’t be ruled out. Stay with KFOR FM101.5/1240AM and kfornow.com for the latest weather information.