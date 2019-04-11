Seniors Offered Farmers Market Coupons

Qualifying Lancaster County residents age 60 and over can apply for coupons that can be exchanged for eligible foods at farmers markets, roadside stands and community-supported agriculture programs. The coupons, available through the Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program (SFMNP), are good for fruits, vegetables, honey and fresh-cut herbs. The coupons will be distributed through a random drawing based on the number of coupons available for Lancaster County.

Aging Partners has scheduled a series of application workshops for eligible seniors in May. Anyone interested must apply at one of the workshops to be eligible for the random drawing:

Thursday, May 2 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Lake Street Senior Center, 2400 S. 11th St. (located in the St. James United Methodist Church), Lincoln.

Monday, May 6 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Downtown Senior Center, 1005 “O” St., Lincoln.

Tuesday, May 7 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Northeast Senior Center, 6310 Platte Ave., Lincoln.

Wednesday, May 15 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Asian Senior Center, 144 N. 44th St. (located in the Asian Cultural Center), Lincoln.

Friday, May 17 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Waverly Senior Center, 14410 Folkestone St. (located in the First United Methodist Church), Waverly.

Tuesday, May 21 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Belmont Senior Center, 1234 Judson St. (located in the Belmont Recreation Center), Lincoln.

Wednesday, May 22 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Hickman Senior Center, 115 Locust St. (located in the Hickman Community Center), Hickman

Friday, May 24 from 10 a.m. to noon at the JoAnn Maxey Senior Center, 2032 “U” St. (located in the Malone Community Center), Lincoln.

Gross income cannot exceed $23,106.50 for a single-person household or $31,283.50 for a two-person household. The maximum benefit per household, per season is $48. Residents may send someone to register on their behalf, providing the proxy brings a statement of permission as well as income and age documentation for the participant.

Coupons will be distributed to the selected recipients in early June, and they are valid through October. Participants must re-apply every year, and coupons are never guaranteed. Selected applicants will be given information on how to pick up their coupons. The SFMNP is administered by the Department of Agriculture in Nebraska. Local area agencies on aging are responsible for distributing the coupons.