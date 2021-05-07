Sen. Fischer Critical of Federal 30×30 Plan
(KFOR NEWS May 7, 2021) Nebraska U.S. Republican Senator, Deb Fischer, a member of the Senate Agriculture Committee, released the following statement after the U.S. Department of the Interior (DOI) released the text of its “America the Beautiful” initiative, which outlined principles regarding the Biden administration’s proposal for the federal government to conserve at least 30% of the nation’s land and water resources by 2030, known as “30×30”:
“Despite the lofty principles in this report, we are still nowhere closer to understanding how the administration would accomplish them. While the administration has made efforts recently to take into account feedback from land owners, farmers, and ranchers, this should have been done prior to announcing the proposal in January. Nebraskans are worried about this proposal and information as to how these principles will be implemented must be provided. I will work to ensure Nebraskans have a seat at the table throughout this process, and that their personal property rights are protected.”
More information:
On January 27, 2021 President Biden signed an executive order directing the Secretary of the Interior to develop a plan to conserve at least 30% of the lands and waterways in the U.S. by the year 2030. Today’s report released by the DOI outlines the principles of that 30×30 plan.
Senator Fischer has long been an opponent of the federal government expanding its control over land and water resources. She joined her colleagues in sending a letter to President Biden in March expressing concerns over the proposed 30×30 initiative’s potential impact on private land owners. She voted against confirming Interior Secretary Deb Haaland because of Haaland’s support of 30×30 and her unwillingness to provide details on the proposal when asked during her confirmation process.”
