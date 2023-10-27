Security Photo Captures Semi Possibly Involved In West Lincoln Hit and Run

LINCOLN–(KFOR Oct. 27)–An update to the Tuesday night hit and run at SW 27th and West “O” Street, where a 43-year-old woman in a wheelchair was hit by a vehicle.

On Friday, Lincoln Police released security image that shows a semitruck with a trailer that was labeled “Metro Trailer” appeared to have hit the woman and continued eastbound. A large piece of the plastic bumper on the passenger side is missing.

Call Police at 402-441-6000, if you have any information. The woman suffered critical injuries but is expected to survive.