Scott Stapp drops new single “Black Butterfly” off upcoming ‘﻿Higher Power’ ﻿solo album

Scott Stapp has dropped a new single called “Black Butterfly,” a track off his upcoming solo album, Higher Power.

“Growth is a challenging process,” Stapp says of the message behind “Black Butterfly.” “I often write aspirational lyrics about getting to that ‘next level’ — knowing what you’re capable of and rejecting the idea that you’re defined by your mistakes.”

The Creed frontman adds, “Overcoming difficulty can lead to increased self-awareness and, in time, wisdom that can lead to helping others going through similar situations.”

You can listen to “Black Butterfly” now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying lyric video streaming now on YouTube.

Higher Power, the follow-up to 2019’s The Space Between the Shadows, will be released March 15. It also includes the previously released title track.

Meanwhile, Stapp will reunite with Creed in 2024 for their first live shows in over 10 years.

