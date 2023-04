Jack Black recently talked about looking forward to seeing everyone from School of Rock at the upcoming 20-year reunion.

Black said, “All those kids — dig this — they were 10 years old when we made that movie, and now they’re all, like, 30.”

He continued, “We’re gonna get together and have a 20-year anniversary.”

He added, “We like to jam. I’m looking forward to seeing all of the grownups from School of Rock.”