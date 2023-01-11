School Choice Filing Deadline Is January 31st

(KFOR NEWS January 11, 2023) By the end of January, parents of students in the Lincoln Public School system are required to decide where their 9th graders will be attending high school. A High School Choice Form must be submitted by January 31st.

LPS staff monitors enrollment trends and available capacity in schools to determine the impact on educational programs and availability for students to transfer to a school outside their assignment area.

Because enrollments at East, North Star, Southwest and Lincoln High continue to exceed building capacity, LPS staff have determined and recommend that any additional transfer requests made after the Jan. 31st deadline not be accepted. These follow current high school enrollment procedures, and confirms past years’ practice.

The Board will vote on renewing this proposal at its next meeting.

