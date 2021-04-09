School Bus, SUV Involved In Friday Morning Crash West of Downtown Lincoln
LINCOLN–(KFOR Apr. 9)–A collision between a Lincoln Public Schools bus and an SUV at South Folsom and Rosa Parks Way just before 7:30am Friday sent the SUV driver to a Lincoln hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
LFR Captain Nancy Crist said initially the driver was trapped and had to be extricated, before being transported. Of the eight people on the bus, Crist said three students were sent to the hospital for minor injuries.
What led to the crash was still under investigation.