Sasse Bill Seeks Abortion Reforms

Nebraska U.S. Senator Ben Sasse has introduced the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act. The bill would protect newborns that survive abortions by requiring appropriate care and admission to a hospital.

The legislation requires that, when an abortion results in the live birth of an infant, health care practitioners must exercise the same degree of professional skill and care to protect the newborn as would be offered to any other child born alive at the same gestational age. It also requires that the living child, after appropriate care has been given, be immediately transported and admitted to a hospital.

Sasse said that current federal law does not adequately protect a born child who survives an abortion.

Cosponsors include Senators Barrasso, Blackburn, Blunt, Boozman, Braun, Burr, Cassidy, Cornyn, Cotton, Cramer, Crapo, Cruz, Daines, Ernst, Fischer, Graham, Grassley, Hawley, Hoeven, Hyde-Smith, Inhofe, Isakson, Johnson, Kennedy, Lankford, McConnell, Moran, Perdue, Portman, Risch, Roberts, Rounds, Rubio, Scott, Thune, Tillis, Wicker, and Young.

“Everybody loves babies and that love has nothing to do with politics and everything to do with just having a heart,” said Sasse. “This legislation is an opportunity for Congress to find consensus built on common sense, compassion, science, and a simple fact: every baby deserves a fighting chance at life. Providing care for newborns is more important than partisan political divides. Every baby has dignity – every baby deserves protection and love.”

