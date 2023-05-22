SALTDOGS BASEBALL: Lincoln Drops Series Finale to Gary Southshore

LINCOLN–(News Release May 21)–Nick Anderson hit his second home run in as many days, but the Saltdogs lost to the Gary SouthShore Railcats, 7-2, on Sunday afternoon.

Anderson gave the Saltdogs (3-6) the lead in the second inning with his two-run homer, his third of the season. The Railcats (6-3) opened the game with two singles and three steals in the first inning – capped with a steal of home plate by 2B Michael Woodworth to open the scoring.

SS Daniel Lingua led off the 3rd inning with a triple and later scored when Woodworth’s sacrifice fly tied the game at two. Gary added three more runs in the 5th with RBIs from Woodworth, DH Gio Diaz, and 1B Emmanuel Tapia.

LHP Tanner Brown allowed four runs in four and 1/3 innings in his second start of the season. RHP Walter Borkovich allowed one run over and a 2/3 innings, while RHP Ben Terwilliger allowed his first run as a professional. RHP Carson Lance allowed a solo homer to 3B Victor Nova in the 8th inning, and LHP Steffon Moore went 1-2-3 with a strikeout in the 9th inning.

The ‘Dogs will have Monday off before opening at three-game series against the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks on Tuesday morning.