Metallica’s Blackened has unveiled the 2024 version of its Rye the Lightning whiskey.

The latest Rye the Lightning whiskey is crafted from a blend of straight rye whiskeys that were finished in Madeira wine and Caribbean rum casks for 2-14 weeks each, where they underwent Blackened’s proprietary sonic-enhancement process.

Bottled at 92 proof, the resulting rye whiskey blend is said to contain notes of “green apple, barn hay, caramel, and banana bread on the nose with pear, honeysuckle, muscovado, almond, cinnamon, sawn-wood, and waffle cone on the palate.”

Metallica lead guitarist Kirk Hammett said, “They say that lightning never strikes twice, but the second release of Rye the Lightning proves otherwise. [Blackened Master Distiller] Rob Dietrich Rob captured the spirit of our Ride the Lightning album with the award-winning first batch. And now with the 2024 edition, we are excited to take our fans on that ‘Ride’ once again.”