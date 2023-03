Rush will be releasing a special 40th Anniversary edition of their 1982 album Signals.

The Super Deluxe version includes copies of the album on CD and 180-gram vinyl, along with a Blu-Ray of unreleased mixes.

There are also four 7″ vinyl singles, a 40-page hardcover book, lithographs, a poster, and more.

A one-LP Picture Disc Edition and Dolby Atmos Digital Edition will also be released.

The set will be out April 28th.

Unboxing Video below!