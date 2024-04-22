Rock N’ Roll Hall of Fame shortlist

Rock N’ Roll Hall of Fame 2024 shortlist vying for the title in this year’s installment. Artists include: Mary J. Blige, Cher, Dave Matthews Band, Foreigner, Peter Frampton, Kool and The Gang, Ozzy Osbourne, A Tribe Called Quest.

Of course for those people who are pissed that the band THEY LOVE didn’t make the list can most certainly go online and bitch loudly. It won’t make any difference, but PLEASE GET ON FB and tell the world that the RnR Hall of Fame Fk’d your band.

full story from loudwire.com