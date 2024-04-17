ROCK Biopics Coming!

Rock’n’roll biopics are all the rage these days. Here are a few projects currently in the works.

The Beatles – Oscar-winning director Sam Mendes wants to make four Beatles biopics, one following each member of the Fab Four.

A Complete Unknown – the Bob Dylan biopic stars Timothee Chalamet and has been filming recently in New York City.

Bruce Springsteen: The Bear’s Jeremy Allen White has been attached to a movie based on the book Deliver Me From Nowhere: The Making of Bruce Springsteen’s Nebraska.

There are also biopics in the works about Heart, KISS, Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Ramones, and Ozzy Osbourne.