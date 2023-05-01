Road Closures Start In North and South Lincoln This Week

LINCOLN–(KFOR May 1)–More road closures began Monday as part of the Lincoln On The Move Project.

Among them are 27th Street from Coronado Drive to Old Cheney Road, which should last until mid-August. Another is 40th Street from Rokeby to Yankee Hill Road, which should be done by the summer of 2024.

Lincoln Transportation and Utilities said in a news release work will also begin May 2 along 48th Street from Adams Street to Cornhusker Highway. The street will be closed during work, with the section from Cornhusker south to Greenwood opening sometime by mid-June. The area from Adams Street to Greenwood will open sometime by the end of July. The detour is Leighton Avenue to 33rd Street to Cornhusker Highway.

North 48th Street will close May 2 from Madison Avenue to Adams Street for the first phase of a water main project. The same detour listed above is recommended and 48th Street will be closed to through traffic. Work should be done by early August.

Southbound 70th Street from Badger Drive to Pine Lake Road in southeast Lincoln will also close May 2 for construction of a right turn lane. Work should be completed by May 19.

Lincoln on the Move is a six-year street investment effort focused on enhancing Lincoln’s street infrastructure that will dedicate an additional $94 million to street projects in Lincoln through 2025.