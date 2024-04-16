Rival Sons announce Two-Headed Beast tour with Clutch

Rival Sons have announced a co-headlining tour with Clutch.

The joint outing, dubbed the Two-Headed Beast tour, starts September 5 in Brooklyn, New York, and will come to a close October 10 in Las Vegas.

“We’ve wanted to put something together with Clutch for a long time!” says Rival Sons guitarist Scott Holiday. “They’re one of the acts that we could notice people rep’ing at our shows, so we’ve always thought it could make a great double bill!”

“Happy to bring the Two-Headed Beast to life!” he adds. “The riff will be strong on this tour … as will the good times!”

On the tour, Rival Sons and Clutch’s sets will be focused on their respective albums Great Western Valkyrie and Blast Tyrant.

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 19, at 10 a.m. local time. A presale is open now.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit RivalSons.com.

