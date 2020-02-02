Rival Omaha Basketball Canceled Over Rumors of Planned Fight

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) – Two Omaha high schools took the unusual step of postponing a rival basketball game following online rumors of a planned fight at the game. A media report said that Friday night’s game between Omaha North and Omaha Benson, which had been set to be played at North, was called off.
Omaha Police Officer Phil Anson says students were spreading rumors of a fight, but police had been unable to confirm that any fight was going to take place. Omaha Public Schools said in a message to families that the game was called off “out of an abundance of caution.” It has not yet been rescheduled.
