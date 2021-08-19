Rifle Stolen From Vehicle In South Lincoln Neighborhood
LINCOLN–(KFOR Aug. 19)–Lincoln Police are investigating a larceny case, where a gun was stolen from a vehicle in a south Lincoln neighborhood.
Officers were called around 8:30am Wednesday to the 1900 block of South 28th Street, where they talked to a 36-year-old man who said that he left is unloaded rifle in the truck of his car overnight. He then found that items inside his car had been moved around and his Smith and Wesson AR-15 MP rifle and case were missing.
So far, no trace of the gun and there are no suspects at this time. The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is encouraged to call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime stoppers at 402-475-3600. Estimated loss is around $570.