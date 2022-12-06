Ricketts To Seek U.S. Senate Seat

LINCOLN, Neb.(December 6, 2022) – Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts announced his intention today to seek the appointment to serve as the state’s next U.S. senator. Ricketts will submit his application for consideration alongside all other applicants in the process Governor- elect Jim Pillen has laid out to fill Nebraska’s upcoming Senate vacancy.

“This decision is the result of many hours of prayer and family discussions,” said Ricketts. “For me, it came down to a single question: How can I best serve the people of Nebraska and advance our conservative values? In Congress, we’re in a fight for the future of our nation, and it’s a fight we have to win. We must cut taxes, strengthen public safety and our national security, and protect our most sacred freedoms.”

“Over the last eight years, we’ve shown the world the real impact conservative leadership can have,” Ricketts said. “I want to continue delivering results for our state, fighting to reduce taxes, grow our economy, defend our liberties, and run government more like a business. I’ll never stop working to get the job done, and that’s why I’m asking for Governor-elect Pillen’s consideration.”

Ricketts is the first announced candidate for the seat being vacated by Senator Ben Sasse, who will resign to become President of the University of Florida.

Governor-elect Jim Pillen announced just yesterday that he would begin taking applications for the Senate Seat, and also for the 21st District seat in the Nebraska Legislature, which will be vacated by Mike Hilgers after he was elected to be the State’s next Attorney General.