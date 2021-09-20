Ricketts Joins 25 Governors to Request a Meeting with President Biden on Border Crisis
LINCOLN, NE (September 20, 2021) – Governor Pete Ricketts had joined 25 Governors to request a meeting with President Joe Biden on the growing immigration crisis on the southern border.
“The negative impacts of an unenforced border policy on the American people can no longer be ignored,” wrote the Governors. “Border apprehensions are up almost 500% compared to last year, totaling more than 1.3 million—more people than the populations of nine U.S. states. Approximately 9,700 illegal apprehensions have prior criminal convictions. Cartels and traffickers are making $14 million a day moving people illegally across the border.”
LATEST: U.S. officials said today that more than 6,000 Haitians and other migrants have been removed from an encampment at a Texas border town. They also defended a strong response that included immediately deporting migrants to their impoverished Caribbean country and the use of horse patrols to stop them from entering the town. It’s a massive show of force that signals the beginning of what could be one of America’s swiftest, large-scale expulsions of migrants or refugees in decades. Three flights with 145 passengers each arrived in Port-au-Prince, and Haiti said six flights were expected on Tuesday. In all, U.S. authorities moved to expel many of the more 12,000 migrants camped around a bridge in Del Rio, Texas, after crossing from Ciudad Acuña, Mexico.
