RHOF Inductees List
April 22, 2024 10:06AM CDT
- The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has announced their 2024 class of inductees.
- The announcement was made Sunday during the “Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Night” episode on “American Idol.”
- This year’s inductees are Mary J. Blige, Cher, Dave Matthews Band, Foreigner, Peter Frampton, Kool & The Gang, Ozzy Osbourne and A Tribe Called Quest.
- Jimmy Buffett, MC5, Dionne Warwick and Norman Whitfield were selected as the recipients for the Musical Excellence Award.
- To be eligible for nomination for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, an individual artist or band must have released its first commercial recording at least 25 years prior to the year of nomination.
- The 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony will air live on Saturday, October 19 at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio.
- The 2024 ceremony will stream live on Disney+ and will be available on Hulu the following day.
- A special will also air on ABC at a later date.