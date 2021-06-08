Results of Click It Or Ticket Seatbelt Use Enforcement Project
(KFOR NEWS June 8, 2021) The Lincoln Police Department’s Traffic Enforcement Unit joined in a nationwide “Click it or
Ticket” enforcement effort that began Monday May 24th, 2021 and continued through Sunday, June 6th, 2021. Special attention by law enforcement officers was directed to those motorists who failed to buckle up themselves, their passengers and children.
The Lincoln Police Department Traffic Unit issued the following citations during the enforcement project:
Speeding – Official 132
Speeding – Warning 21
Traffic Signal-Official 1
Traffic Signal – Warning 2
Stop Sign – Official 1
Stop Sign – Warning 1
Seatbelt Violation – Official 36
Seatbelt Violation – Warning 10
No Insurance – Official 18
No Insurance – Warning 13
No Valid Registration – Official 48
No Valid Registration – Warning 29
Other Traffic Violations – Official 25
Other Traffic Violations – Warning 36
Driving Under Suspension 3
Criminal- Official 1
Warrant Arrests 6
Total Official Traffic Citations 265
Total Warning Traffic Citations 99
