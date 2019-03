Add over 4″ of snow from Wednesday night and the grand total so far in Lincoln this winter is 55 1/2″…the 2nd snowiest winter EVER in Lincoln, according to the National Weather Service and the High Plains Regional Climate Center. #1 all time is the snowy winter of 1914 and ’15 when more than 59″…but winter isn’t over yet. By the way, Lincoln is no where close to Calumet, Michigan, where more than 313″ of snow has fallen this winter…that’s over 26 feet.

