Well, I know that a lot of people are excited about the spring game this weekend. As much fun as the game will be, I will be going a different route.

This Saturday is Record Store Day, each year labels put out special pressings and releases just for this one day. The list has been out for a month or so and I’ve already made my little wish list.

Some of the bands putting out records this year are Bad Religion, Beartooth, Serj Tankian and the one I’m most excited for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

Its going to be a great weekend! Here is the full list so you can check it out yourself https://recordstoreday.com/SpecialReleases