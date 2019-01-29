Recalled Fruit

Several varieties of fresh fruit, which were sold at retail stores like Walmart and ALDI, have been recalled after random sampling revealed some of the produce contained the bacteria listeria.

The company, Jac. Vandenberg, Inc., announced the recall of 1,727 cartons of fresh peaches, 1,207 cartons of fresh nectarines and 365 cartons of fresh plums Thursday through the FDA.

The fruit was distributed in 18 states nationwide at both small and large stores, including ALDI, Costco and Walmart.

The recalled peaches and nectarines were sold as a bulk produce item with stickers that listed the country of origin as Chile and had PLU numbers of 4044, 3035 or 4378.

At ALDI, the recalled peaches, nectarines and plums were packaged in a 2-pound bag with the brand Rio Duero and EAN numbers of 7804650090281, 7804650090298 or 7804650090304.

At Costco, the recalled nectarines were packaged in a 4-pound plastic clamshell with the brand Rio Duero and an EAN number of 7804650090212.

Consumers who have purchased any of the fruit are urged to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

