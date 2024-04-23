Rammstein’s Till Lindemann announces debut North American solo tour

Rammstein front man Till Lindemann is bringing his solo tour to North America for the first time.

The newly announced trek begins September 17 in San Antonio, Texas, and wraps up October 14 in Los Angeles. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 26, at 10 a.m. local time, with presales starting Wednesday, April 24, at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit Till-Lindemann.com.

Lindemman released his debut solo album, Zunge, in 2023. Rammstein’s most recent record is 2022’s Zeit.

