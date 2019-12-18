Pure Columbian Snow

While Walmart pulled the Christmas sweater depicting Santa Claus in front of what appears to be lines of drugs from their online store, then issued an apology, that doesn’t seem to be enough for Colombia.
The South American country’s government might sue the company because the third party written description of the apparel read, “Santa really likes to savor the moment when he gets his hands on some quality, grade A, Colombian snow.”
According to the Washington Post, Camilo Gómez Alzate, the director of Colombia’s National Agency for the Legal Defense of the State, called the sweater an “offense to the country, demanding, “Colombia must be respected.”
A lawsuit could be coming soon, says the report, with the agency looking to recoup monetary damages. They’re also asking Walmart to promote legal Colombian products.