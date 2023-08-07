PUMPKIN Spice Already?

Krispy Kreme is kicking off the 2023 pumpkin spice season with a collection of doughnuts that includes the new pumpkin spice cheesecake swirl doughnut.

The new line of treats launches today, and also features a pumpkin spice maple pecan doughnut, a pumpkin spice original glazed doughnut and a pumpkin spice cake doughnut.

Krispy Kreme is also welcoming back its fan-favorite pumpkin spice latte made fresh-to-order hot, iced or frozen, and pumpkin spice coffee, served hot or iced.