Public Meetings Over LPS’ Five-Year Plan To Raise Graduation Rates and Lower Suspensions

LINCOLN–(KFOR Oct. 2)–The Lincoln School Board is holding a set of in-person community meetings starting Monday, with the goal of raising the district’s graduation rate to 87%.

The plan to achieve that mark would cover the next five years and it would also be focused on reducing total suspension by 20%. Monday’s meetings begin at 7pm at North Star, Northwest, Southeast and Southwest high schools, where you can share feed back.

A second set of meetings will be held at 7pm next Monday night (October 9) at Northeast, Lincoln High, East and Standing Bear high schools.