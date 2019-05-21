Pro-Choice Rally

(KFOR NEWS May 21,2019) (AP) – Supporters of abortion rights rally Tuesday at the Nebraska Capitol as part of a national campaign responding to states that have passed new abortion restrictions. The free public event set for noon will include representatives of the American Civil Liberties Union of Nebraska and Planned Parenthood as well as state lawmakers. It’s sponsored by those groups and the Women’s Fund of Omaha. The rally will take place beneath the Nebraska Capitol rotunda on the building’s second floor if it rains.

