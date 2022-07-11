PRIMUS vinyl!

Jack White’s Third Man Records is releasing a special vinyl box set tracing the history of Primus.
It’s titled Primus: The Revenant Juke – A Collection of Fables and Farce and includes six 7″ vinyl discs – each containing two songs from each of the band’s first six albums.
The set includes signature Primus hits like “Jerry Was A Race Car Driver”, “My Name Is Mud”, and “Wynona’s Big Brown Beaver”.
It will be included as part of Third Man’s ‘Vault’ subscription package, for anyone who signs up before July 31st.