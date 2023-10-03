‘President’s Own’ United States Marine Band to Perform at Lincoln Northeast High School

LINCOLN–(KFOR Oct. 3)–A free concert will be performed by “The President’s Own” United States Marine Band at Lincoln Northeast High School on Tuesday evening.

Lincoln Public Schools says the ensemble performs frequently at the White House in providing music “for the President of the United States and Commandant of the Marine Corps.” LPS officials along with Northeast Band Director Ashley Cypher have worked to bring the band from Washington, DC to Lincoln for this special occasion.

Details about tickets can be found here: www.marineband.marines.mil/Tour. Free tickets are available online (limit 4 per request). Seating is general admission and ticket holders must be seated by 7:15 p.m.; remaining seats will be released to the standby line at that time.

Marine Band Director Col. Jason Fettig has programmed musical selections in the style of the band’s 17th director John Philip Sousa, who initiated the concert tour tradition in 1891. Concertgoers can expect a mix of works including traditional band repertoire, Sousa marches, contemporary compositions, vocal and instrumental solos and a patriotic salute to the Armed Forces.