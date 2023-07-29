Portions Of Two Lincoln Streets To Close July 31

(KFOR July 29, 2023) Portions of two Lincoln streets are scheduled to close Monday, July 31. The closures are as follows:

Both northbound lanes and one southbound lane of South 48th Street from Nebraska Parkway to Briarpark Drive will be closed for work on a Lincoln on the Move street improvement project. Business access will be maintained via a southbound lane during this work. The recommended detour is Nebraska Parkway to South 56th Street to Old Cheney Road. Beginning Thursday, August 3, this portion of South 48th Street will be partially open with lane closures in both directions.

South Folsom Street from Old Cheney Road to Pioneers Boulevard will close to begin work on a Lincoln on the Move street improvement project. Access to the homes, church, and ballfields in the area will be maintained. The recommended detour is Old Cheney Road to Southwest 12th Street to West Pioneers Boulevard. This work is expected to be completed by early December.

For more information on these projects, visit lincoln.ne.gov/projects or contact Shane Dostal, LTU, at 402-525-7852 or [email protected] . Current information on street closures is available at lincoln.ne.gov/closures