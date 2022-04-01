Portion of Adams Street to Close April 4th
(KFOR NEWS April 1, 2022) Beginning at 10 a.m. Monday, April 4th, Adams Street between North 11th and North 14th streets will be closed for Black Hills Energy meter relocation work.
Access to homes will be maintained when possible. Sidewalks will be closed. This work is scheduled to be completed by Saturday, April 9th.
Digital signs will alert traffic to upcoming work and closures. Travelers are encouraged to seek an alternate route and exercise caution around the work zone. Lincoln Transportation and Utilities (LTU) appreciates the public’s patience during this work.
LTU project dates are subject to change due to weather and unforeseen circumstances.
READ MORE: Nebraska Advances $1M For Study Of Troubled Ethanol Plant