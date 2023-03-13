Pop Evil offers early access to new album ‘Skeletons’ via digital box sets

Pop Evil‘s new album, Skeletons, is coming out this Friday, but on Monday, 601 digital box sets were made available to fans.

The digital box set is available in the VAULT Digital Music Collectible format, which can be purchased and played directly on a mobile device from the VAULT platform. There were three tiers available — standard, deluxe and superfan — but superfan is sold out. They all featured early access to the album, set lists, handwritten lyric sheets, behind-the-scenes content, merch discounts and a chance to win VIP tour packages.

The superfan box set also included a private acoustic performance for one lucky buyer and a guest. There was only one available, and it cost $500. The standard one costs $25, while the deluxe will set you back $100.

So far, Pop Evil has released several songs from Skeletons: “Dead Reckoning,” “Paranoid (Crash & Burn)” and “Eye of the Storm.”

