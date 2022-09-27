104-1 The Blaze 104-1 The Blaze Logo

Police Plan Extra Patrols Around Memorial Stadium On Home Football Game Days

September 27, 2022 4:13PM CDT
Share
Police Plan Extra Patrols Around Memorial Stadium On Home Football Game Days

Lincoln, NE (September 27, 2022) In an effort to continue impacting illegal behavior, the Lincoln Police Department’s Northwest Team will  continue its underage drinking and party enforcement project which coincided with the start of the  school year and the beginning of football season. The goal of the project is to impact dangerous  behaviors such as binge drinking, underage drinking, wild parties, and drunk driving during University of  Nebraska-Lincoln home football games.  

Additional officers will be patrolling in and around Memorial Stadium during home football games.  Funding will be provided by the Nebraska Department of Transportation-Highway Safety Office

Project dates: 

October 1st—- UNL vs. Indiana 

October 29th—UNL vs. Illinois 

November 5th—UNL vs. Minnesota 

November 19th—UNL vs. Wisconsin 

Blaze Events