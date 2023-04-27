Police Make Quick Arrest In Burglary at a Downtown Lincoln Construction Site

LINCOLN–(KFOR Apr. 27)–Police were able to arrest two men, following a reported burglary around 5am Thursday at a downtown Lincoln construction site

LPD Public Information manager Erika Thomas says officers were called to the area of 9th and “Q” Street, after an employee saw the men inside the work area through a security camera. Both men were seen leaving later in a red van.

A traffic stop was made a short time later at I-180 and Cornhusker, where officers searched the van found a saw, hoses, extension cords and other construction equipment. Officers arrested 42-year-old Jeffrey Smith and 40-year-old Jory Rybij each for burglary. Rybij for false reporting.