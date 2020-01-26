Police: 1 Man Dead, Another Arrested in Omaha Stabbing Death

OMAHA, Neb. -Omaha police say one man has died and another man has been arrested in a late-night stabbing. Police said Saturday in a news release that officers were called to an area in northeast Omaha just after 10:30 p.m. Friday and found 22-year-old LaZell Hampton suffering from a stab wound. Medics rushed Hampton to a hospital, where he died. Police arrested 24-year-old Ahmed Ismaeil on suspicion of first-degree murder and a weapons count.
READ MORE: Lincoln Attorney In Trouble Again For Abusing A Vulnerable Adult