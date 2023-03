Either way it works!

Math enthusiasts know March 14 to be Pi Day, but pastry fans are thinking of a different kind of pie (with an e).

Google Trends recently shared the most-searched pies in each U.S. state.

According to the results, the most-searched type of pie in the U.S. is apple pie!

Following apple are pumpkin pie, sweet potato pie, pecan, peanut butter pie, and chess pie.