Pedestrian Dies From Injuries After Tuesday Night Accident
LINCOLN–(KFOR May 12)–A 29-year-old Lincoln woman that was hit by a car in west Lincoln on Tuesday night, passed away at a Lincoln hospital on Wednesday morning.
Lincoln Police Captain Todd Kocian on Thursday said Courtney Hubbell succumbed to her injuries sometime before police were notified before 9:30am Wednesday. Kocian says no citations have been issued and the investigation continues.
Hubbell apparently was crossing West “O” Street heading south when she was struck by an eastbound vehicle that had a green light. Kocian says the driver involved has been very cooperative in the investigation.