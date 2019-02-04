Parks and Rec Seeking Inflatables Vendors

The Lincoln Parks and Recreation Department is seeking applications from inflatables vendors who want to provide services for event organizers and facility renters in City parks in 2019. To apply, contact Janet Ball at jball@lincoln.ne.gov or 402-441-7847, extension “0”. The application fee is $100.

The selected vendors will be required to complete the application process and provide insurance information. Once the application process is completed, approved vendors will be placed on a list of those approved by the City, which will be made available to event organizers and park facility renters.

For more information on Parks and Recreation, visit parks.lincoln.ne.gov.