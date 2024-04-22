Ozzy Osbourne feels “more than honored” by second Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction

Ozzy Osbourne has shared his reaction to being inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as a solo artist, telling Billboard that being enshrined for a second time “feels big.”

“I’m more than honored,” the Prince of Darkness shares.

Ozzy was previously inducted into the Rock Hall as a member of Black Sabbath in 2006. Being recognized now for his solo career “feels different,” he says.

“Because my solo career, it’s been a much larger part of my overall music career as a whole,” he shares.

The solo induction comes as Ozzy’s been sidelined from performing over the last several years due to a variety of health issues — he hasn’t played a full live set since New Year’s Eve 2018. Speaking on the prospect of performing during the Rock Hall induction ceremony in the fall, Ozzy offers, “You never know.”

He does add, though, that his induction night getup “will most certainly be black.”

The 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place October 19 in Cleveland and will stream live on Disney+. An ABC special will air at a later date.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.