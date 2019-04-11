Over 7 Ounces of Drugs, Thousands in Cash Found in Home During Warrant Search

A warrant to arrest burglary suspects at a home in southeast Lincoln Wednesday led to a drug bust for LPD.

Information officer Angela Sands said police showed up to a home near 40th and La Salle streets around 3 a.m. looking for 27-year-old Hayden Gorgen and 27-year-old Jesse Overton when they found drugs along with stolen items in their home.

Information Officer Angela Sands told KFOR News police served the first warrant in search of items stolen from a previous home burglary. They recovered a stolen tattoo kit as well as clothing when they came across narcotics and paraphernalia. Officers then obtained a search warrant for the narcotics.

Overall, LPD recovered 122 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 63 grams of marijuana, 34 grams of suspected cocaine, 0.2 grams of THC wax, over one hundred pills of suspected MDMA, Alprazolam, Xanax, Hydrocodone, 47 rounds of ammunition, $2,364 cash, brass knuckles, and various drug paraphernalia.

Gorgen was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person. Overton was arrested for delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, and tampering with physical evidence.