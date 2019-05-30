This caught my attention. As it should.

Corey Taylor’s proven he’s pretty intense on stage but yesterday on Twitter he stated he blew out his left testicle while practicing his vocals for Slipknot’s upcoming tour. Taylor posted “Working on my ’87 Dokken high notes this morning. Blew out the left testicle. Careful on re-entry, kids.”

Twitter users immediately pounced on Taylor with the jokes, asking “Can you sing in soprano now?” One fan joked”If you pee blood while screaming Dokken I think you should become the new king of metal with a ceremony.” to which Taylor replied, “Forgive me if I don’t stand for the ceremony.”