It’s Opening Day for Major League Baseball, as the league begins a season unlike any other.

2023 brings a bunch of new rules to MLB – including the pitch clock, which limits pitchers to 15 or 20 seconds between pitches.

That will shorten games considerably – it trimmed roughly 26 minutes on average off of spring training games.

Other rule changes include banning the infield shift, larger bases, and new rules on pickoff throws.