One Virus Death In Lancaster County Friday
Lincoln, NE (May 14, 2021) A woman in her 80’s is Lancaster County’s latest victim to die from Covid 19. She was in a Lincoln hospital when she passed away, raising the pandemic death toll to 235. The health department also revealed 16 new cases today.
The Complete Daily Report:
Lab-confirmed cases reported today: 16
Total number of cases: 31,241
Deaths reported today: one, a woman in her 80s who was hospitalized
Total number of deaths: 235
Recoveries: 28,612
Weekly positivity rate:
- May 2 through 8: 4.6 percent
- May 9 through 15: 3.2 percent
Hospitalizations for COVID-19 positive patients: 29 with 14 from Lancaster County (two on ventilators) and 15 from other communities (two on ventilators).
Risk Dial: low-yellow, moderate risk of COVID-19 spread and impact in the community
Vaccinations administered:
- Initiated vaccinations (first doses): 165,100
- Completed vaccinations (second doses and J&J vaccine): 138,237
This week’s public clinics (subject to change):
- Tuesday, May 11, Gateway Mall – first-dose drive-through clinic north of garages of the former Sears store
- Wednesday, May 12, City Impact, 1035 N. 33rd St. – first doses; and Gateway Mall – second dose drive-through clinic north of the garages of the former Sears store
- Friday, May 14, Pinnacle Bank Arena – first and second doses
- Saturday, May 15, Pinnacle Bank Arena – first and second doses; and Gateway Mall – second-dose drive-through clinic north of the garages of the former Sears store
- Sunday, May 16, Cristo Rey Church, 4221 “J” Street – first and second doses
Next week’s public clinics (subject to change):
- Monday, May 17, Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department, 31st and “O” streets – first and second doses
- Tuesday, May 18, “F” Street Community Center, 1225 “F” Street – first and second doses; and Gateway Mall – first-dose drive-through clinic north of the garages of the former Sears store
- Wednesday, May 19, Gateway Mall – second-dose drive-through clinic north of the garages of the former Sears store
- Thursday, May 20, Pinnacle Bank Arena – first and second doses
- Friday, May 21, Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department – first and second doses
- Saturday, May 22, Gateway Mall – second dose drive-through clinic north of the garages of the former Sears store
New COVID Variant Found In Lincoln