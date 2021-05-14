      Weather Alert

One Virus Death In Lancaster County Friday

May 14, 2021 @ 5:32pm

Lincoln, NE (May 14, 2021) A woman in her 80’s is Lancaster County’s latest victim to die from Covid 19. She was in a Lincoln hospital when she passed away, raising the pandemic death toll to 235. The health department also revealed 16 new cases today.

The Complete Daily Report:

Lab-confirmed cases reported today: 16

Total number of cases: 31,241

 

Deaths reported today: one, a woman in her 80s who was hospitalized

Total number of deaths: 235

 

Recoveries: 28,612

Weekly positivity rate:

  • May 2 through 8:  4.6 percent
  • May 9 through 15:  3.2 percent

 

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 positive patients: 29 with 14 from Lancaster County (two on ventilators) and 15 from other communities (two on ventilators).

 

Risk Dial:  low-yellow, moderate risk of COVID-19 spread and impact in the community

Vaccinations administered:

  • Initiated vaccinations (first doses):  165,100
  • Completed vaccinations (second doses and J&J vaccine):  138,237

This week’s public clinics (subject to change):

  • Tuesday, May 11, Gateway Mall – first-dose drive-through clinic north of garages of the former Sears store
  • Wednesday, May 12, City Impact, 1035 N. 33rd St. – first doses; and Gateway Mall – second dose drive-through clinic north of the garages of the former Sears store
  • Friday, May 14, Pinnacle Bank Arena – first and second doses
  • Saturday, May 15, Pinnacle Bank Arena – first and second doses; and Gateway Mall – second-dose drive-through clinic north of the garages of the former Sears store
  • Sunday, May 16, Cristo Rey Church, 4221 “J” Street – first and second doses

Next week’s public clinics (subject to change):

  • Monday, May 17, Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department, 31st and “O” streets – first and second doses
  • Tuesday, May 18, “F” Street Community Center, 1225 “F” Street – first and second doses; and Gateway Mall – first-dose drive-through clinic north of the garages of the former Sears store
  • Wednesday, May 19, Gateway Mall – second-dose drive-through clinic north of the garages of the former Sears store
  • Thursday, May 20, Pinnacle Bank Arena – first and second doses
  • Friday, May 21, Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department – first and second doses
  • Saturday, May 22, Gateway Mall – second dose drive-through clinic north of the garages of the former Sears store

