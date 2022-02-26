One Time Death Payment Bill Advances In Nebraska Legislature
(AP News Lincoln NE February 26, 2022) Families of police officers and firefighters who die in the line of duty could get a one-time, $250,000 payment from the state under a bill advanced by Nebraska lawmakers. Lawmakers gave the measure initial approval on a 32-6 vote. The bill by state Sen. Adam Morfeld, of Lincoln, would increase the payout from the current $50,000. Some lawmakers objected to the increase, arguing it was politically motivated and that communities often take care of their own. Morfeld, a Democrat in the officially nonpartisan Legislature, is running for Lancaster County attorney in Lincoln. Sen. Mike McDonnell, a former Omaha fire chief, says the measure offers recognition to families with loved ones who have sacrificed their lives on duty.